Chuang’s China Announces Major Debt Assignment Agreement

Chuang’s China Investments Limited ( (HK:0298) ) has provided an update.

Chuang’s China Investments Limited has entered into a Debt Assignment Agreement involving its indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries, marking a significant transaction for the company. The agreement, valued at RMB95 million, relates to the company’s 51% interest in the Chengdu Project and is classified as a major transaction under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules. The transaction does not require a general meeting due to shareholder approval already obtained, and a circular with further details will be distributed to shareholders, pending regulatory compliance.

Chuang’s China Investments Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and investment primarily in China. The company is part of the Chuang’s Consortium, which holds a significant share of its issued capital.

Average Trading Volume: 1,202,104

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$288.7M

