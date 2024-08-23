Chu Kong Petroleum Posts Lower H1 2024 Profits

Chu Kong Petroleum & Natural Gas Steel Pipe Holdings Ltd. (HK:1938) has released an update.

Chu Kong Petroleum and Natural Gas Steel Pipe Holdings Ltd. reported a decline in profit for the first half of 2024, with earnings of RMB 129.52 million compared to RMB 158.03 million in the same period last year. Despite a significant increase in revenue, the company faced higher costs of sales and services, which contributed to a lower overall profit. The basic and diluted earnings per share also decreased from RMB 0.16 to RMB 0.13.

