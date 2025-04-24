CHTC Fong’s Delays Circular Dispatch for Financial Services Agreement

CHTC Fong’s International Company Limited ( (HK:0641) ) has provided an update.

CHTC Fong’s International Company Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda, announced a further delay in the despatch of a circular related to its Financial Services Framework Agreement. The circular, which includes important information for shareholders, was initially expected by April 24, 2025, but will now be sent by May 30, 2025, due to the need for additional time to finalize financial details.

