Chrysos Corp. Ltd. Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Chrysos Corporation Limited has announced the quotation of 90,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code C79, effective from March 14, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its market presence and provide greater value to its stakeholders by increasing its capital base and liquidity.

Chrysos Corporation Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing innovative solutions for the mining industry. The company is known for its advanced products and services that enhance the efficiency and accuracy of mineral analysis, catering primarily to mining companies seeking to optimize their operations.

YTD Price Performance: -12.96%

Average Trading Volume: 135,091

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$495.5M

