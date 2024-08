Chrysos Corp. Ltd. (AU:C79) has released an update.

Chrysos Corporation Limited announced its application for the quotation of 30,000 ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX security code C79, with an issue date of September 4, 2023. This move is intended to increase the company’s presence in the financial market and offer investors a new opportunity to engage with Chrysos Corp’s growing portfolio.

For further insights into AU:C79 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.