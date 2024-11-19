Chrysalis Investments Expands Share Buyback Strategy

Chrysalis Investments Limited (GB:CHRY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Chrysalis Investments Limited has repurchased 400,000 of its own ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, announced in September 2024, at a weighted average price of £0.9525 per share. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total number of treasury shares to 14,516,278. This move reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively, potentially boosting shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:CHRY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.