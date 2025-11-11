Chrysalis Investments Executes Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Chrysalis Investments Limited ( (GB:CHRY) ) has shared an update.

Chrysalis Investments Limited announced a share buyback transaction, repurchasing 250,000 ordinary shares at a weighted average price of £1.202617. These shares will be held in treasury, and the total number of shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, is now 502,452,455. This buyback is part of a program announced in September 2024, and it impacts the company’s share structure, potentially affecting shareholder calculations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CHRY) stock is a Buy with a £1.12 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chrysalis Investments Limited stock, see the GB:CHRY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CHRY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CHRY is a Outperform.

Chrysalis Investments Limited demonstrates solid financial stability with a strong equity base and recent improvements in profitability and cash flow. Strategic share buybacks and asset disposals enhance liquidity and shareholder value. However, mixed technical indicators, historical financial volatility, and no dividend yield slightly temper the stock’s overall appeal.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:CHRY stock, click here.

More about Chrysalis Investments Limited

Chrysalis Investments Limited operates in the alternative investment industry, focusing on managing investment funds. The company is structured as an alternative investment fund (AIF) and is managed by G10 Capital Limited, which is part of the IQEQ Group. Chrysalis Investment Partners LLP acts as an appointed representative of G10 Capital, and the company is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Average Trading Volume: 1,685,844

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For an in-depth examination of CHRY stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue