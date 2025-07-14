Chrysalis Investments Enhances Treasury Holdings with Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Chrysalis Investments Limited ( (GB:CHRY) ) has provided an announcement.

Chrysalis Investments Limited has repurchased 250,000 of its ordinary shares at a weighted average price of £1.07832 as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. This transaction, conducted through Panmure Liberum, increases the company’s treasury holdings to 73,575,876 shares, impacting the total number of shares in issue and potentially affecting shareholder calculations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CHRY) stock is a Buy with a £1.12 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:CHRY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CHRY is a Outperform.

Chrysalis Investments Limited demonstrates solid financial stability with a strong equity base and recent improvements in profitability and cash flow. Strategic share buybacks and asset disposals enhance liquidity and shareholder value. However, mixed technical indicators, historical financial volatility, and no dividend yield slightly temper the stock’s overall appeal.

More about Chrysalis Investments Limited

Chrysalis Investments Limited is an alternative investment fund focusing on providing investment opportunities through its appointed manager, G10 Capital Limited. The company operates within the financial services industry, offering investment management services and is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Average Trading Volume: 1,226,469

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

