Chrysalis Investments Enhances Treasury Holdings with Share Buyback

Chrysalis Investments Limited ( (GB:CHRY) ) has issued an announcement.

Chrysalis Investments Limited has repurchased 250,000 of its ordinary shares at a weighted average price of £1.0748 as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This transaction increases the number of shares held in treasury to 72,325,876, impacting the total number of shares in issue and potentially affecting shareholder calculations under regulatory guidelines.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CHRY) stock is a Buy with a £1.12 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chrysalis Investments Limited stock, see the GB:CHRY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CHRY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CHRY is a Outperform.

Chrysalis Investments Limited demonstrates solid financial stability with a strong equity base and recent improvements in profitability and cash flow. Strategic share buybacks and asset disposals enhance liquidity and shareholder value. However, mixed technical indicators, historical financial volatility, and no dividend yield slightly temper the stock’s overall appeal.

More about Chrysalis Investments Limited

Chrysalis Investments Limited operates in the alternative investment fund industry, focusing on managing investment portfolios as an appointed representative of G10 Capital Limited. The company is involved in share buyback programs and is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Average Trading Volume: 1,221,677

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

