ChromaDex Reports Strong 2024 Financial Performance

ChromaDex Corporation ( (CDXC) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information ChromaDex Corporation presented to its investors.

ChromaDex Corporation is a global bioscience company focused on healthy aging, known for its pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) and its flagship ingredient, Niagen®, which is available in both food and pharmaceutical grades.

ChromaDex Corporation has reported a strong financial performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, with significant increases in net sales and net income. The company achieved a 37% increase in fourth-quarter net sales and a 19% increase for the full year, alongside a record net income of $8.6 million.

Key financial highlights include a gross margin improvement to 61.8% for the year, a reduction in general and administrative expenses by $6.6 million, and a substantial increase in adjusted EBITDA to $8.5 million. The company ended the year with $44.7 million in cash and no debt, positioning it well for future growth. ChromaDex also launched Niagen Plus, expanding its product line into pharmaceutical-grade offerings, and achieved regulatory milestones with the U.S. FDA.

Looking ahead, ChromaDex anticipates continued growth in 2025, projecting an 18% increase in revenue driven by e-commerce expansion and pharmaceutical-grade Niagen sales. The company plans to maintain strategic investments in brand awareness and research and development to support ongoing innovation and market presence.