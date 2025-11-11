Chorus Aviation Completes $50 Million Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Chorus Aviation ( (TSE:CHR) ) is now available.

Chorus Aviation Inc. announced the final results of its substantial issuer bid, purchasing approximately 2,061,855 shares for cancellation at $24.25 per share, totaling around $50 million. This move represents about 8.1% of its outstanding shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value. The offer was oversubscribed, with shareholders having 98.6% of their tendered shares purchased, highlighting strong investor interest. The transaction also has tax implications for shareholders, as the purchase price exceeds the paid-up capital per share, resulting in a deemed dividend for Canadian tax purposes.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CHR) stock is a Hold with a C$24.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chorus Aviation stock, see the TSE:CHR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CHR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CHR is a Neutral.

Chorus Aviation’s overall stock score reflects a mixed financial performance with some positive technical indicators and a strong earnings call. The company’s strategic initiatives and operational improvements are positive, but valuation concerns and cash flow challenges weigh on the score.

More about Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc. is a Canadian company specializing in aviation services through its subsidiaries, including Jazz Aviation, Voyageur Aviation, Cygnet Aviation Academy, and Elisen & Associates. These subsidiaries provide a comprehensive range of services across the aircraft lifecycle, such as regional air services, specialty charter, aircraft modifications, pilot training, and aerospace engineering and certification services.

Average Trading Volume: 56,195

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$594.4M

