Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co., Ltd. Establishes Audit Committee to Enhance Governance

Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2722) ) has shared an update.

Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co., Ltd. has announced the establishment of an Audit Committee as part of its board of directors. This committee will consist of three or more non-executive directors, with a majority being independent non-executive directors. The committee is tasked with overseeing financial management and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements, which is expected to enhance the company’s governance and operational transparency.

Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the machinery and electric industry, focusing on manufacturing and distributing a range of machinery and electrical products. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 02722.

Average Trading Volume: 19,170,510

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$6.78B

