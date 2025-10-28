Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co. Ltd. Approves Key Resolutions at EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2722) ) has issued an update.

Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co., Ltd. announced that all resolutions proposed at their Extraordinary General Meeting on October 28, 2025, were approved by shareholders. The resolutions included a profit distribution plan, amendments to company procedures and director remuneration, and changes to the Articles of Association, including the abolition of the Supervisory Committee. These approvals indicate a strategic shift in company governance and financial management, potentially impacting stakeholders by streamlining operations and enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2722) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co. Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:2722 Stock Forecast page.

More about Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co. Ltd. Class H

Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the machinery and electric industry, focusing on manufacturing and distributing machinery and electrical products.

Average Trading Volume: 19,380,310

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$6.63B

See more data about 2722 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue