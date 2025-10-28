Chongqing Machinery & Electric Announces Interim Dividend for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2722) ).

Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co., Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of RMB 0.01 per share for the six months ending June 30, 2025, with a corresponding payment in Hong Kong dollars. The dividend reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders. The ex-dividend date is set for October 31, 2025, with the payment date scheduled for November 25, 2025. This announcement may impact the company’s financial positioning and shareholder satisfaction, as it provides insights into the company’s profitability and financial health.

Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co., Ltd. operates in the machinery and electric industry, focusing on the production and distribution of machinery and electrical products. The company is known for its diverse range of products and services catering to various market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 19,380,310

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$6.63B

