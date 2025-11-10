Chongqing Iron & Steel Schedules 2025 H Shareholders Meeting for Governance Amendments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1053) ) has provided an update.

Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. has announced a 2025 first class meeting of H Shareholders to discuss and potentially approve amendments to the company’s Articles of Association. This meeting, scheduled for November 26, 2025, aims to address changes related to class shareholders, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to align its governance structure with strategic objectives, potentially impacting shareholder engagement and corporate decision-making processes.

More about Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. Class H

Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. operates in the steel manufacturing industry, focusing on the production and distribution of iron and steel products. The company is based in Chongqing, China, and serves various sectors requiring steel materials.

YTD Price Performance: 56.18%

Average Trading Volume: 19,853,354

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$15.09B

