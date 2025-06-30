Chongqing Iron & Steel Plans 2025 Derivative Transactions to Mitigate Risks

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1053) ) has provided an update.

Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. announced its plan to engage in financial derivative transactions in 2025 to hedge against risks related to price and exchange rate fluctuations. The company aims to enhance financial stability and reduce operational risks by investing in commodity and currency financial derivatives. The plan includes a cap on commodity derivatives of 300,000 tons and currency derivatives of up to US$250 million, ensuring that transactions remain within authorized limits to maintain financial prudence.

More about Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. Class H

Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. operates in the steel industry, focusing on the production and sale of steel products. The company heavily relies on imported iron ore and is influenced by market factors such as price fluctuations in steel and iron ore.

YTD Price Performance: 3.37%

Average Trading Volume: 5,231,718

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$12.06B

