Chongqing Iron & Steel Completes Major Asset Acquisition

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

An announcement from Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1053) ) is now available.

Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. has completed an auction to acquire target assets, including steelmaking and production lines, from CISG for RMB1,080,659,977.20. This transaction, classified as discloseable under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, enhances the company’s production capabilities without requiring shareholder approval.

More about Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. Class H

Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. operates in the steel industry, focusing on the production of steelmaking series, wide and heavy plates, sheets, wires, bars, and section production lines.

YTD Price Performance: -1.12%

Average Trading Volume: 5,383,491

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$12.01B

Learn more about 1053 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.