Chongqing Iron & Steel Announces 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting

Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1053) ) has shared an update.

Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. has announced its 2025 second extraordinary general meeting to be held on November 26, 2025. The meeting will address key resolutions, including the appointment of an accounting firm for 2025, amendments to the Articles of Association, and the abolition of the supervisory committee. These changes could potentially streamline operations and impact governance structures, reflecting the company’s strategic adjustments to enhance efficiency and shareholder engagement.

Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. is a company operating in the steel industry, primarily focused on the production and distribution of iron and steel products. It is positioned in the market to serve a variety of stakeholders with its comprehensive range of steel products.

YTD Price Performance: 56.18%

Average Trading Volume: 19,853,354

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$15.09B

