Chongqing Gas Reports 2024 Financial Results Amid Profit Decline

Chongqing Gas Group Corporation Ltd., a subsidiary of China Resources Gas Group Limited, released its annual financial report for the year ending December 31, 2024. The report highlights a slight increase in total assets and net assets attributable to shareholders, while revenue saw a minor decline. Notably, net profit attributable to shareholders decreased by over 23%, and basic earnings per share dropped by 21.88%. Despite these challenges, the company proposed a final cash dividend, subject to shareholder approval, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

China Resources Gas Group Limited is a prominent player in the energy sector, primarily focusing on the distribution and sale of natural gas. The company holds a significant stake in Chongqing Gas Group Corporation Ltd., which is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -27.04%

Average Trading Volume: 2,953

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.5B

