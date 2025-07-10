ChipMOS Reports Q2 2025 Revenue Growth Amid Tariff Concerns

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ChipMOS Technologies ( (IMOS) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 10, 2025, ChipMOS Technologies Inc. reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for June 2025 and the second quarter ending June 30, 2025. The second quarter revenue was NT$5,735.8 million (US$196.6 million), showing a 3.7% increase from the first quarter of 2025 but a 1.3% decrease from the second quarter of 2024. The company is experiencing increased customer demand and market price hikes for memory products. However, June 2025 revenue was NT$1,849.7 million (US$63.4 million), marking an 8.7% decrease from May 2025 and a 3.5% decrease from June 2024. ChipMOS is monitoring the evolving tariff situation, which could impact demand.

ChipMOS Technologies presents a mixed investment case. The company’s stable financial performance and attractive dividend yield are strengths, but these are counterbalanced by challenges in maintaining profit margins and efficiency. Technical indicators suggest moderate momentum, and while the earnings call highlighted some operational improvements, declines in net earnings and flat margins are concerns.

ChipMOS Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services (OSAT) with advanced facilities in Taiwan. The company serves a wide range of markets worldwide, offering end-to-end assembly and test services to fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers, and independent semiconductor foundries.

Average Trading Volume: 26,728

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $657.8M

