ChipMOS Reports Mixed Financial Performance

ChipMOS Technologies Ltd. (IMOS) has released an update.

ChipMOS Technologies Inc. has disclosed its latest financial data after its securities crossed the Taiwan Stock Exchange’s (TWSE) publication threshold, revealing a 5.2% year-over-year increase in monthly revenue to 1,933 million, a notable 126.9% surge in quarterly net profit before tax, and a mixed annual performance with a 116.4% rise in profit attributable to owners but a 15% decline in EPS. The announcement ensures transparency for investors by providing access to detailed financial information on the MOPS website.

