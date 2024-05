ChipMOS Technologies Ltd. (IMOS) has released an update.

ChipMOS Technologies Inc., a leader in outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services, has reported a revenue increase of 2.5% year-over-year for April 2024, despite a 3.4% drop from the previous month. This growth is in line with general market trends and reflects both ongoing momentum and inventory stabilization within the semiconductor industry.

For further insights into IMOS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.