Chiome Bioscience Reports Continued Losses Amidst Declining Sales

Chiome Bioscience Inc. ( (JP:4583) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Chiome Bioscience Inc. reported its financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, showing a decrease in net sales and continued losses. The company has not revised its financial forecasts, indicating ongoing challenges in its drug discovery and development business, while maintaining a focus on its drug discovery support services.

More about Chiome Bioscience Inc.

Chiome Bioscience Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on drug discovery and development. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and engages in drug discovery support services.

Average Trading Volume: 567,676

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen9.05B

