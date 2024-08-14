Chinney Kin Wing Holdings Set for Board Meeting

Chinney Kin Wing Holdings Limited (HK:1556) has released an update.

Chinney Kin Wing Holdings Limited has announced that its Board of Directors will convene a meeting on August 26, 2024, to approve the interim financial results for the first half of the year. The Board consists of nine members, including six executive directors and three independent non-executive directors. The upcoming board meeting is a routine part of the company’s financial governance and will be critical for the company’s stakeholders.

