Chinese People Holdings Announces Board Restructuring

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

Chinese People Holdings Co. Ltd. ( (HK:0681) ) has issued an update.

Chinese People Holdings Company Limited has announced changes in its board of directors, effective from July 1, 2025. Dr. Liu Xiaoxin has been appointed as an independent non-executive director and will join the audit, nomination, and remuneration committees. Meanwhile, Dr. Liu Junmin has been re-designated as a non-executive director and will continue as a member of the nomination committee, but will no longer serve on the audit and remuneration committees. These changes reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance and leadership structure.

More about Chinese People Holdings Co. Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 7.69%

Average Trading Volume: 9,709,061

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$250.2M

For detailed information about 0681 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue