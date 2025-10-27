Chinasoft Signs Agreement to Propel Wuhan’s AI Industry

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Chinasoft International ( (HK:0354) ) has shared an announcement.

Chinasoft International Limited announced the signing of a three-year operation agreement for the Wuhan Cybersecurity Base Intelligent Computing Center, aiming to boost Wuhan’s AI industry cluster. As the exclusive domestic agency operator, Chinasoft will manage computing, storage, and network resources, providing full-lifecycle AI services to governments, enterprises, and research institutions. This initiative is part of Chinasoft’s strategy to promote the large-scale adoption of AI technologies and establish Wuhan as a leading AI hub in Central China.

More about Chinasoft International

Chinasoft International Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, specializing in intelligent computing services. It focuses on providing comprehensive solutions that integrate computing power, algorithms, data, and scenarios, particularly for AI industrial clusters. The company aims to advance digital and intelligent transformation across industries.

