Chinasoft International Partners to Develop Independent Technology Ecosystem

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Chinasoft International ( (HK:0354) ) has provided an announcement.

Chinasoft International Limited has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Kaihong Digital Industry Development Co., Ltd. and Loongson Technology Corporation Limited to develop the ‘LoongHong Ecosystem,’ an independent and controllable new information technology ecology. This collaboration aims to integrate technology, products, market, and ecology to accelerate the industrialization of the ecosystem, focusing on technology adaptation, product development, market expansion, and ecological participation. The initiative is designed to enhance national digital sovereignty and network security, with an emphasis on creating long-term value for shareholders and contributing to technological self-reliance.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0354) stock is a Hold with a HK$6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chinasoft International stock, see the HK:0354 Stock Forecast page.

More about Chinasoft International

Chinasoft International Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in software applications, system integration, and international market expansion. The company focuses on leveraging its capabilities to enhance technological solutions and expand its presence in the global market.

YTD Price Performance: 10.20%

Average Trading Volume: 52,611,229

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$15.3B

Find detailed analytics on 0354 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue