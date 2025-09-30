China’s Services PMI Beats Estimates, Boosts Market Sentiment

China’s RatingDog Services PMI recorded a slight decline to 52.9 from the previous 53.0, marking a 0.1 point decrease. This indicates a marginal slowdown in the expansion of the services sector.

The actual PMI figure surpassed analyst estimates of 52.3, suggesting a stronger-than-expected performance in the services sector. This positive surprise could boost sentiment in consumer and technology stocks, as these sectors are closely tied to service industry performance. The market impact is likely to be short-term, driven by improved sentiment rather than long-term policy shifts.

