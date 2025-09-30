China’s Non-Manufacturing PMI Stagnates, Misses Estimates

China’s NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI remained unchanged at 50.0, compared to the previous reading of 50.3. This represents a slight decline of 0.3 points, indicating a stagnant non-manufacturing sector.

The actual PMI figure fell short of the analyst estimate of 50.3, suggesting weaker-than-expected activity in the services sector. This shortfall may exert downward pressure on stocks related to consumer services and real estate, as these sectors are sensitive to changes in non-manufacturing activity. The market impact is likely to be short-term, driven by sentiment, as investors reassess growth prospects in the non-manufacturing sector.

