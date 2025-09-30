China’s Manufacturing PMI Surges, Boosting Market Sentiment

China’s RatingDog Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.2 from the previous 50.5, marking an increase of 0.7 points. This upward movement indicates a strengthening in manufacturing activity, moving further into expansion territory.

The actual PMI reading of 51.2 surpassed analyst estimates of 50.3, suggesting stronger-than-expected manufacturing growth. This positive surprise is likely to boost market sentiment, particularly benefiting industrial and manufacturing stocks. The impact is expected to be short-term as investors react to improved business activity, potentially influencing policy expectations if sustained.

