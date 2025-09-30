China’s Manufacturing PMI Edges Up, Beats Forecast

China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI rose to 49.8 from the previous 49.4, marking a 0.4 point increase. This indicates a slight improvement in the manufacturing sector, though it remains below the 50 threshold that separates contraction from expansion.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The actual PMI reading of 49.8 slightly surpassed the analyst estimate of 49.7. This marginally better-than-expected result may provide a short-term boost to market sentiment, particularly in industrial and manufacturing stocks. However, as the PMI remains below 50, concerns about the overall economic growth outlook persist, potentially influencing longer-term policy expectations.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue