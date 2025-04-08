Chinalco to Boost Stake in Aluminum Corporation of China

The latest announcement is out from Aluminum of China ( (HK:2600) ).

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited announced that its controlling shareholder, Chinalco, along with its concert parties, plans to increase their shareholdings in the company. This move, involving an investment of between RMB1,000 million and RMB2,000 million, aims to enhance investor confidence and support the company’s sustainable development. The plan is to be executed over the next twelve months, although it is subject to market conditions and unforeseen factors.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, also known as Chalco, operates in the aluminum industry, focusing on the production and distribution of aluminum products. It is a major player in the market with its shares traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

