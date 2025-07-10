China Zheshang Bank Confirms Independence of New Directors

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2016) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. has announced supplemental information regarding the appointment of independent non-executive directors, Mr. Shi Hao and Mr. Lou Weizhong. Both directors have confirmed their independence according to the Listing Rules, ensuring no financial or other interests in the bank’s business or connections with core connected persons, thereby maintaining the integrity of the board.

China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. is a joint-stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the banking industry. It focuses on providing a range of financial services and products, primarily targeting the Chinese market.

Average Trading Volume: 11,799,301

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$105.9B

