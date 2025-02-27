China Yuhua Education Reports Annual Results and Bondholder Agreement

An announcement from China Yuhua Education Corp. Ltd. ( (HK:6169) ) is now available.

China Yuhua Education Corporation Limited has announced its audited consolidated annual results for the year ended 31 August 2024, reporting a revenue increase of 4.4% to RMB 2,485,293,000. However, the company’s gross profit and adjusted net profit saw significant declines of 14.4% and 48.3%, respectively. The company also successfully reached an agreement with an ad-hoc group of bondholders, who hold more than 85% of the company’s bonds, ensuring the bonds will be fully settled. This agreement is expected to support the company’s future endeavors and stabilize its financial standing.

More about China Yuhua Education Corp. Ltd.

China Yuhua Education Corporation Limited operates in the education industry, focusing on providing educational services through its subsidiaries and affiliated entities. The company is involved in managing and operating a range of educational institutions, including universities and vocational schools, primarily in China.

