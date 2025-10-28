China Yuchai Announces Board Resignation Amidst Continued Market Leadership

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Hong Leong Asia ( (SG:H22) ) is now available.

China Yuchai International Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Wu Qiwei as a Director of both the company and its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited, effective October 27, 2025. This change reduces the board to eight directors, three of whom are independent. The resignation may impact the company’s governance structure but the company remains a leading player in the powertrain solutions market in China, continuing to expand its global footprint.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:H22) stock is a Hold with a S$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hong Leong Asia stock, see the SG:H22 Stock Forecast page.

More about Hong Leong Asia

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiary Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited, is a leading powertrain solution provider in China. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of a variety of engines for trucks, buses, construction and agricultural equipment, and marine and power generation applications. Yuchai offers a comprehensive portfolio of powertrain solutions including diesel, natural gas, and new energy products, and has a significant market share in China with a strong presence in overseas markets.

Average Trading Volume: 2,144,382

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$1.83B

For detailed information about H22 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue