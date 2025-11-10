China Weaving Materials Announces Share Consolidation and Board Lot Size Change

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

China Weaving Materials Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3778) ) just unveiled an update.

China Weaving Materials Holdings Limited announced the effective date for its share consolidation and change in board lot size, following approval from the Stock Exchange and shareholders. The share consolidation will take effect on November 11, 2025, reducing the board lot size from 4,000 existing shares to 2,000 consolidated shares, which may impact trading dynamics and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3778) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Weaving Materials Holdings Ltd. stock, see the HK:3778 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Weaving Materials Holdings Ltd.

China Weaving Materials Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in the textile industry. It focuses on producing and trading weaving materials, with its shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 2,512,754

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$363.2M

