China Water Affairs Group Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

The latest announcement is out from China Water Affairs Group ( (HK:0855) ).

China Water Affairs Group Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 28, 2025, to approve the interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, and to consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting could impact the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder returns, reflecting its ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0855) stock is a Hold with a HK$6.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Water Affairs Group stock, see the HK:0855 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Water Affairs Group

China Water Affairs Group Limited operates in the water supply and environmental services industry, focusing on providing comprehensive water supply, sewage treatment, and environmental protection services primarily in China.

Average Trading Volume: 1,583,562

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$10.3B

