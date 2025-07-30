China Wacan Group Announces Change in Chinese Company Name

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hands Form Holdings Limited ( (HK:1920) ) has shared an update.

China Wacan Group Company Limited has announced a change in its Chinese company name, while the English name and stock code remain unchanged. This change, confirmed by the relevant authorities in the Cayman Islands and Hong Kong, will not affect shareholders’ rights, the validity of existing share certificates, or the company’s daily operations and financial position.

