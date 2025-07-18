China Vered Financial Announces Significant Profit Turnaround

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Vered Financial Holding Corporation Limited ( (HK:0245) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Vered Financial Holding Corporation Limited announced a positive profit alert, indicating a significant turnaround with an expected net profit of not less than HK$600 million for the first half of 2025, compared to a net loss in the same period of 2024. This improvement is attributed to substantial net gains on investments, particularly from holdings in eToro Group Limited, reduced staff costs, and decreased impairment provisions, reflecting a strategic enhancement in the company’s financial performance.

More about China Vered Financial Holding Corporation Limited

China Vered Financial Holding Corporation Limited is a financial services company based in Hong Kong. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on investment holdings and financial management services, with a notable market presence in securities and asset management.

YTD Price Performance: 18.18%

Average Trading Volume: 2,646,905

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.91B

