China Vanke to Review Annual Results and Dividend Proposal

China Vanke Co., Ltd. has announced that its board of directors will convene on March 31, 2025, to review and approve the company’s annual financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The meeting will also consider the recommendation of a final dividend, which could impact shareholder returns and reflect the company’s financial health.

China Vanke Co., Ltd. is a leading real estate company based in Shenzhen, China. It is primarily engaged in property development and management, focusing on residential and commercial projects. The company is known for its significant presence in the Chinese real estate market.

YTD Price Performance: 19.13%

Average Trading Volume: 10,694

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $11.88B

