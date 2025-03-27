China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Reports FY2024 Loss Amid Revenue Decline

China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Co., Ltd. ( (HK:0893) ) has provided an announcement.

China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Co., Ltd. reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the fiscal year 2024, with revenue dropping to approximately RMB542.5 million from RMB785.0 million in the previous year. The company recorded a net loss of approximately RMB20.7 million, a stark contrast to the net profit of RMB9.7 million in 2023. This downturn in financial results has led the board to decide against recommending a final dividend for the year, indicating potential challenges in the company’s operational and market positioning.

More about China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Co., Ltd.

China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the mining industry, focusing on vanadium, titanium, and magnetite products.

Average Trading Volume: 1,155

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €13.97M

Learn more about 0893 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue