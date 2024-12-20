China Unicom Announces Change in Share Registrar

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (HK:0762) has released an update.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited has announced a change in its share registrar and transfer office, effective from January 1, 2025. The company will switch from Hong Kong Registrars Limited to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited to handle all share registration and transfer applications.

