China Tower Announces Board Meeting to Approve Interim Results

China Tower ( (HK:0788) ) has issued an announcement.

China Tower Corporation Limited has announced that its Board of Directors will convene on August 5, 2025, to approve the company’s interim results for the first half of the year and consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it will provide insights into the company’s financial health and potential shareholder returns, reflecting its operational performance and strategic direction in the telecommunications infrastructure sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0788) stock is a Buy with a HK$1.25 price target.

More about China Tower

China Tower Corporation Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the telecommunications infrastructure industry, primarily focusing on providing tower infrastructure services to support mobile network operators and other wireless communication services.

Average Trading Volume: 14,833,434

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$194.6B



