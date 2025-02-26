China Tourism Group Duty Free Appoints New General Accountant

The latest update is out from China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited Class H ( (HK:1880) ).

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited has appointed Mr. YANG Hongyi as the new general accountant, effective February 26, 2025. This strategic appointment, following the resignation of Mr. YU Hui, is expected to strengthen the company’s financial management and operational efficiency, potentially impacting its market positioning positively.

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited is a prominent company in the duty-free retail industry, primarily offering duty-free goods and services. The company focuses on serving travelers and tourists, with a strong presence in the Chinese market.

