China Tianrui Group Cement Secures Coal Supply with New Agreements

China Tianrui Group Cement Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1252) ) has issued an announcement.

China Tianrui Group Cement Co., Ltd. has entered into supplemental framework purchase agreements with three coal suppliers to secure coal for its operations and trading activities. These agreements, effective from January 2023 to December 2024, require prepayments for coal procurement and include a detention fee arrangement with an interest rate of 4.5% per annum, impacting the company’s operational efficiency and cost management.

China Tianrui Group Cement Co., Ltd. operates in the cement industry, focusing on the production and distribution of cement products. The company is involved in the procurement and trading of coal, which is essential for its production processes.

Average Trading Volume: 28,671,772

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$894.2M

