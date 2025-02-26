China Tianrui Group Announces Executive Changes

An announcement from China Tianrui Group Cement Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1252) ) is now available.

China Tianrui Group Cement Co., Ltd. announced the resignation of its executive director, Mr. Li Xuanyu, and a change in its chairman. Mr. Li Xuanyu confirmed no disagreements with the board and no issues requiring shareholder or exchange attention. This change is part of the company’s ongoing management adjustments.

China Tianrui Group Cement Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the cement industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production and sale of cement products.

