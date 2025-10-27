China Supply Chain Holdings Announces New Board Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Supply Chain Holdings Limited ( (HK:3708) ) has provided an update.

China Supply Chain Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Li Jing as an executive director and chairman of the board, and Ms. Li Kai Lai Miranda as a non-executive director, effective from October 28, 2025. Mr. Li brings extensive experience in corporate strategy and international cooperation, which is expected to strengthen the company’s strategic development and governance. Ms. Li, with her background in management and governance, is anticipated to contribute significantly to the board’s operations.

More about China Supply Chain Holdings Limited

China Supply Chain Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on supply chain management and related services. It operates within the logistics and supply chain industry, aiming to enhance governance and strategic development.

Average Trading Volume: 23,256,129

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$127.5M

