China Sunshine Paper Holdings Terminates Repurchase Agreement Amid Profit Guarantee Adjustments

China Sunshine Paper Holdings Co. Ltd. ( (HK:2002) ) has issued an announcement.

China Sunshine Paper Holdings Co. Ltd. announced the termination of a repurchase agreement related to a 45% shareholding interest in a target company. This decision follows the target group’s failure to meet a profit guarantee. The termination agreement was reached after evaluating improvements in the target group’s business and financial performance, which led the purchaser to terminate the repurchase agreement and adjust the profit guarantee.

YTD Price Performance: 9.50%

Average Trading Volume: 941,706

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$2.33B

