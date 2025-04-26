China State Construction Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results

China State Construction International Holdings ( (CCOHF) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information China State Construction International Holdings presented to its investors.

China State Construction International Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited, operates in the construction and engineering sector, focusing on infrastructure and building projects primarily in China and Hong Kong.

In its latest earnings report for the first quarter of 2025, China State Construction International Holdings Limited announced a solid financial performance with notable increases in revenue and operating profit compared to the same period last year.

The company’s unaudited revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was approximately RMB22.89 billion, with an additional RMB994.67 million from joint ventures, marking an increase from the previous year’s figures. The operating profit, along with the share of profits from joint ventures, reached approximately RMB3.96 billion, up from RMB3.58 billion in the previous year. Additionally, the company secured new contracts worth RMB50.51 billion, contributing to a substantial backlog of RMB375.65 billion.

The company has also transitioned its financial reporting currency from Hong Kong dollars to Renminbi, aligning with the majority of its transactions and funding sources. This change aims to provide clearer financial insights to shareholders and potential investors.

Looking ahead, China State Construction International Holdings Limited remains poised to leverage its strong contract backlog and financial position to capitalize on future growth opportunities in the construction and engineering sector.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue