China Silver Technology Holdings Faces Subscription Lapse and Trading Suspension

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:0515) ) has issued an announcement.

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited announced the lapse of its share subscriptions under a specific mandate, as the subscribers decided not to extend the Long Stop Date, leading to the cessation of all related rights and obligations. The company stated that this lapse should not adversely affect its existing operations and is actively seeking new fundraising opportunities. Additionally, trading of the company’s shares remains suspended until further notice.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0515) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Silver Technology Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:0515 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Silver Technology Holdings Limited

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited, formerly known as TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited, is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and operates in the technology sector. The company focuses on exploring opportunities for fundraising to improve its working capital, liquidity, and cash flow position.

Average Trading Volume: 13,656,733

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$49.4M

For an in-depth examination of 0515 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue